Fatal fall for habitual offender targetting PG accommodation

January 11, 2024 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 23-year-old habitual offender has died after falling from the third floor of a paying guest accommodation at Marathahalli.

The deceased, Vikram, a resident of Shankarampuram, ventured into the paying guest accommodation to steal laptops on Tuesday. He had stolen two laptops on the second floor and went to the third floor to steal more.

However, a few residents woke up and raised an alarm. In a bid to escape, Vikram jumped from the third floor and crashed onto the compound wall, sustaining severe injuries. He was taken to a private hospital where he succumbed on Thursday.

The police have registered a case of attempt to theft and unnatural death.

Bangalore / crime

