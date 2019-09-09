Bengaluru

Fatal fall for construction worker

A construction labourer was killed when he slipped and fell from the sixth floor of an under-construction building on Hosahalli Main Road on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Golu Kumar, a native of Bihar, who was working in Sky Heights apartment for the past six months.

According to the police, Golu Kumar was asked to remove the centring sheets on the sixth floor of the building. While he was removing them, he slipped and fell to the ground.

He sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Victoria Hospital, where he succumbed later, the police said.

Vinod Saha, Golu Kumar’s father, accused the owner, the contractor, and the site engineer of not providing any safety measures, leading to the accident. The J.J. Nagar police have registered a case against the owner, the contractor, and the site engineer on the charge of death due to negligence.

