Fatal accidents in Bengaluru dropped in 2020, but Sundays had the worst record

Of the 657 deaths caused by accidents last year, 108 occurred on Sundays, shows data

The number of accidents and resulting fatalities significantly dipped in the city last year, according to data released by Bengaluru City Traffic Police on Saturday. While 870 fatal accidents were reported in the city in 2018, the number dipped to 832 in 2019 and 657 in 2020. One of the reasons for this could be the lockdown which extended for over three months, and subsequent restrictions on movement of vehicles for a prolonged period in 2020 due to COVID-19.

However, B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Commissioner (Traffic), said enforcement and hike in fines also had a role to play. A reduction in accidents and drunken driving cases was recorded from the last few months of 2019 itself after the police launched enforcement drives. The police registered very few cases of accidents due to drunken driving last year — just 16.

The data threw up some interesting trends. For instance, Sundays were the deadliest days on the city’s roads in terms of accidents. Of the total 657 fatal accidents reported in the city, 108 were reported on Sundays. “On Sundays the roads are relatively free, so people speed and those flouting rules may be relatively high. The party scene may have also contributed to accidents on Sundays,” Mr. Gowda said.

No pothole death?

The BTCP records show that there was not a single death due to potholes and bad stretches of roads in the city in three years — 2018, 2019, and 2020. A senior official said those accidents would not have been recorded as pothole related.

Other trends persisted in 2020 include fatalities involving pedestrians. A high number of pedestrians — 164 were killed in accidents in 2020. Most fatal accidents involved two-wheelers, which accounted for 412 deaths during the same period.

Barricading at most street corners during 2020, also seemed to have helped traffic police in enforcement. They collected a whopping ₹83.83 lakh by way of fines for traffic offences, one of the highest ever.