FASTag deadline extension offers relief to KSRTC, BMTC

The central government’s decision on Friday to extend the deadline for implementation of FASTag to December 15 has come as a relief not just to motorists but also State-run transport corporations who were scrambling to meet the earlier December 1 deadline.

However, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials said it was not that there would be 100% compliance even with the new deadline. An NHAI official told The Hindu that the extension of the deadline would help in achieving around 70% FASTag-enabled vehicles in the State.

“We were expecting to reach around 45% by December 1. The extension of the deadline will be help in a smooth transition,” the official said.

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) officials said that not all the buses in their fleet have been updated to enable electronic payment of toll.

Around 450 of BMTC buses will need FASTags. “We had directed all the depots to make sure that were enabled by December 1,” a BMTC official said.

The KSRTC had written to the NHAI seeking extension of the deadline. The corporation pays around ₹6 crore in tolls with over 4,170 buses passing through toll plazas.

“Our requirement is high. Our operations are spread across the State and in neighbouring States. Now that we have got time till December 15, we will try to implement as much as we can. The rest will have to go through the tender process,” a KSRTC official said.

KSRTC has empanelled Karur Vysya Bank, Bank of Baroda and Axis Bank to provide the tags. “As we need them on a large scale, it is not easy for the banks to deliver immediately. Other important issues, like billing accuracy, should be sorted out before we proceed,” another official said.

Several corporation officials said that the NHAI should have facilitated the supply of tags and other infrastructure in a more structured and systematic way.