Farmers up in arms against revival of Nandagudi township project near Bengaluru

Farmers are up in arms against the proposal by the government of Karnataka to revive the township project at Nandagudi, Hoskote taluk, that was shelved in 2016. The State Government is now planning to acquire 18,500 acres of land in 36 villages for this mega project.

The Bangalore Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA) recently revived the project and sent a proposal to the State Government and for Cabinet nod. A senior BMRDA official said that the authority will issue a notification for acquisition of land after the State Cabinet approves the project.

The project is part of three self-contained work-and-play model satellite townships proposed around Bengaluru at Bidadi, Solur near Magadi, and at Nandagudi in Hoskote taluk. These satellite townships are located at strategic locations along the upcoming Satellite Township Ring Road (STRR).

Farmers and landowners of Nandagudi held a protest on November 4 against the proposal.

“Our land is fertile. We grow ragi and guava in abundance. We do not want the BMRDA to acquire our land. We have been successfully resisting the acquisition since 2006. We will continue to do so,” said H. N. Kenchegowda, a farmer who has been one of the local leaders opposing the township project.

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar visited Nandagudi a few months ago, following which the township project was revived.

“Following Mr. Shivakumar’s visit, Hoskote MLA Sharath Kumar Bache Gowda held a meeting with the farmers of the area about reviving the township project. The farmers opposed the project tooth and nail during the meeting after which he informed that he would discuss the matter with Mr. Shivakumar yet again. But now, we hear that the proposal has been sent to the State Cabinet for approval,” Mr. Kenchegowda said.

Another farmer, Shankarappa, said that Congress had opposed the project in 2006 when the preliminary notification was issued by then BJP-JD(S) government spearheaded by Mr. Kumaraswamy. “But now, the same people are batting for the project. We demand that the project needs to be scrapped immediately to save farmland,” he said.

A township at Nandagudi was first proposed in 2002. In 2006, when H.D. Kumaraswamy was the chief minister, a preliminary notification was issued to acquire land.

Interestingly, in 2007, the then Union Government proposed to set up industries under the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Nandagudi, for which 12,500 acres of land were required. The State Government had agreed to acquire 30% of the required land for the project if the Union Government bought 70% of the land directly from farmers. However, the project hit a dead end due to protests by farmers and landowners.

However, the project was not shelved completely. Arguing that the in-principle approval for the township project provided by the government of Karnataka is still valid, the government passed an order in 2011 mandating permission from Urban Development Department (UDD) for conversion of any land. Hence, not may people showed interest in converting arable parcels of land where guava, ragi, mango, tomato, marigold and vegetables are cultivated.

