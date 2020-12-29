Farmers take out an advertisement against BDA

Draw attention of Chief Minister, Governor to ‘injustice’ meted out to them

When Srinivas’s (name changed) family gave up their land for the formation of Anjanapura Layout, developed by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), little did they imagine that they would have to pay several times the compensation they received for the incentive site.

In a first, several farmers have jointly taken out an advertisement in a popular Kannada evening newspaper drawing the attention of Governor V.R. Vala and Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to the ‘injustice’ meted out to them by the BDA.

In the advertisement, the aggrieved farmers stated that when the authority developed Anjanapura, Banashankari 6th Stage and Sir M. Visvesvaraya Layout, they were assured compensation of ₹5 lakh to ₹7 lakh per acre, in addition to an incentive site. For every acre of land given up by the farmers, they would get an incentive site measuring 60ftX40ft at 25% of the public allotment rate. The BDA formed over one lakh sites in these three layouts.

“However, the BDA, in 2018, decided to handover the incentive sites to farmers if they paid 70% of the market value. When the compensation is just around ₹7 lakh, the farmers will have to shell out ₹50 lakh to ₹70 lakh for a site. When the compensation is not on par with present market value, why should they pay at market value for the site,” asked B.M. Shivakumar, RTI activist. He added that farmers who gave up their land have not been compensated and are now landless.

The farmers are demanding compensation as was earlier agreed upon and gazetted. “Else, the farmers are ready to pay the compensation agreed upon plus interest for the land they have given up. However, that will not be fair to the site allottees,” he said.

BDA Chairman S.R. Vishwanath, who is also Yelahanka MLA, admitted to not knowing all the details. He, however, said that several farmers, who have given land for layout formation, had approached the court for various reasons. “I will review the case with BDA officials on Tuesday,” he said.