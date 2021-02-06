Farmers set to block highways across Karnataka on February 6

Farmers’ unions have announced that they will block major State and national highways on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. in solidarity with a similar ‘chakka jam’ protest in Delhi announced by Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella organisation of farmers leading the protest against farm laws at the borders of Delhi.
G.C. Bayyareddy, State convenor, All India Kisan Sangharsh Co-ordination Committee, said farmers’ unions will block highways in all major districts, including Bengaluru, Mysuru and Hubballi-Dharwad. “It will be a peaceful protest,” he said.
A contingent of farmers, led by Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha leader Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, has reached Delhi to participate in the ‘chakka jam’ protest there.
The protests on Bengaluru-Mysuru Road in Mandya and on Ballari Road near Yelahanka are likely to affect vehicular movement in the city. Those travelling to Kempegowda International Airport may face problems.
Kuraburu Shantakumar of KRRS said that farmers will block the road near Yelahanka at the appointed time, even as Badagalpura Nagendra said they would block the Bengaluru-Mysuru Road.
Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said that while farmers can protest peacefully, they will not be allowed to impede movement of vehicles.
B.R. Ravikante Gowda, Joint Commissioner (Traffic), said even if traffic is thrown out of gear on the international airport road, the police will divert motorists through the alternate routes put in place for Aero India 2021.
