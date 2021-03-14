Farmers’ leader to challenge notice

Farmers’ leader Kodihalli Chandrashekhar said he will legally challenge the show cause notice issued to him by the apex court appointed committee, which is looking into constructions made on land notified for formation of Shivaram Karanth Layout.

The committee had recently issued a notice to him for allegedly spreading misinformation and dissuading people from submitting building documents, thereby obstructing its work.

“The show cause notice is an attempt to stifle the voice of protest by farmers in these villages and should not go unchallenged. We have decided to challenge this notice in the High Court,” he said on Saturday.

He pointed out that the local MLA S.R. Vishwanath, presently BDA chairman, had opposed formation of the layout when who he was in the opposition.