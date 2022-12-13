Farmers heading to G20 meeting venue detained in Bengaluru

December 13, 2022 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The police on Tuesday detained farmer leader Kurubur Shanthakumar and his associates, while they were heading to the G20 summit meeting venue in Devanahalli to stage a protest.

Mr. Shanthakumar and his team were planning for a black flag protest to draw the attention of the State government to address farmers’ issues.

The State government should resolve the issue of sugarcane growers who have been protesting for the last 22 days, he said, adding that the demand is also to cancel the Cibil score for crop loan and issue interest-free loan for farmers and education loans to their children.

Heated arguments ensued between the police and the farmers when they were stopped at the Hebbal flyover in the afternoon

The farmers were agitated when the police did not give any reason about why they were stopped. Later, a senior police officer reached the spot and informed the group that they will be taken into custody under preventive detention.

The police later took the farmers to KSRP grounds situated in Koramangala and released them later.

Meanwhile, another team of police detained farmers protesting peacefully at Freedom Park. The farmers alleged that the government was misusing the police to silence their voices and ignore their rightful demands.