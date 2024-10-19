Farmers, activists oppose NICE project revival plan

Farmers and other activists have raised opposition to the recent talks of the revival of the Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE) Bangalore-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor (BMIC) project.

In a press release, the signatories have emphasised that this project was not in the public interest when it was proposed, nor is it now. The opposition came after Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar expressed his wish to revive the project.

The release said that since 1998, various studies have raised concerns about the viability and necessity of the project. Noted freedom fighters like H.S. Doreswamy, C. Bandi Gowda, and late farmer leaders such as A.D. Nanjundaswamy and K.S. Puttannaiah were part of the movement opposing the project.

“Farmers from over 177 villages have been affected, with their lands either acquired or facing acquisition. The government should work towards paying compensation,” the release added.

Despite claims that infrastructure development is essential, critics argue that the project is a pretext for land grabs under the guise of building roads, with plans to develop townships, raising concerns of real estate profiteering, the farmers said. The signatories included organisations such as Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha (KRRS) and Dalit Sangharsha Samiti (DSS) and individuals including Major General (Rtd) Sudhir Vombatkere.

