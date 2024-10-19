GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Farmers, activists oppose NICE project revival plan

Published - October 19, 2024 07:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers and other activists have raised opposition to the recent talks of the revival of the Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE) Bangalore-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor (BMIC) project. 

In a press release, the signatories have emphasised that this project was not in the public interest when it was proposed, nor is it now. The opposition came after Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar expressed his wish to revive the project.

The release said that since 1998, various studies have raised concerns about the viability and necessity of the project. Noted freedom fighters like H.S. Doreswamy, C. Bandi Gowda, and late farmer leaders such as A.D. Nanjundaswamy and K.S. Puttannaiah were part of the movement opposing the project. 

“Farmers from over 177 villages have been affected, with their lands either acquired or facing acquisition. The government should work towards paying compensation,” the release added. 

Despite claims that infrastructure development is essential, critics argue that the project is a pretext for land grabs under the guise of building roads, with plans to develop townships, raising concerns of real estate profiteering, the farmers said. The signatories included organisations such as Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha (KRRS) and Dalit Sangharsha Samiti (DSS) and individuals including Major General (Rtd) Sudhir Vombatkere.

Published - October 19, 2024 07:15 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.