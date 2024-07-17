ADVERTISEMENT

Farmer wearing dhoti denied entry into mall in Bengaluru, farmers threaten protest 

Updated - July 17, 2024 12:48 pm IST

Published - July 17, 2024 12:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The farmer’s son recorded the conversation in which the security supervisor can be heard saying that the rules of the mall did not allow entry to people wearing a dhoti, and that he would allow the farmer if he wore pants

The Hindu Bureau

The alleged incident occurred at G. T. Mall on Magadi Main Road in Bengaluru around 6 p.m. on July 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

Fakeerappa, a septuagenarian farmer, had gone to a mall in Bengaluru with his son to watch a movie at a multiplex. However, he was denied entry owing his attire — a dhoti and a white shirt.

ADVERTISEMENT

The alleged incident occurred at G. T. Mall on Magadi Main Road in Bengaluru around 6 p.m. on July 16, 2024. | Video Credit: Special Arrangement

The alleged incident occurred at G. T. Mall on Magadi Main Road around 6 p.m. on July 16. Unions of farmers have threatened to stage a protest against the mall if the management does not apologise. 

On July 16, Fakeerappa’s son Nagaraj recorded the conversation with the security supervisor at the entrance of the mall. The security supervisor can be heard saying that the rules of the mall did not allow entry to people wearing a dhoti, and that he would allow the farmer if he wore pants.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to mediapersons later, Mr. Nagaraj said that, as a son, he wished for his father to watch a film in a multiplex.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Fakeerappa said, “How can people from the village let go of our dhoti and come dressed in pants to watch a film?”  

Speaking to a mediaperson on July 17, Mr. Fakeerappa said that he is illiterate and a farmer who knew the value of education. “I have got all five of my children educated. They are well-placed now. But I cannot give up my culture, dressing style and start wearing pants just to go to a mall. It is sad that people feel inferior about our own dressing style and culture in our own State,” he said. 

Police were posted at G.T. World Mall on Magadi Main Road in Bengaluru on July 17 after farmers demanded an apology from the management for denying entry to a farmer wearing a dhoti on July 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

Kuruburu Shanthakumar, State president of Karnataka Federation of Farmer Unions, said this was not the first such incident in Bengaluru or in malls. “The mall management has to immediately apologise and remove such dress codes. The mall management has stopped a farmer for being dressed in a dhoti. Thousands of farmers will barge into the mall. Let them stop us,” he said in a video message posted on July 17. 

WATCH | Farmer denied entry into Namma Metro over ‘inappropriate attire’, BMRCL dismisses supervisor after viral video sparks outrage

In February earlier this year, a farmer wearing a dhoti was stopped by security guards from boarding a Namma Metro train despite having a valid ticket. BMRCL dismissed the security supervisor who stopped the farmer. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US