Fakeerappa, a septuagenarian farmer, had gone to a mall in Bengaluru with his son to watch a movie at a multiplex. However, he was denied entry owing his attire — a dhoti and a white shirt.

The alleged incident occurred at G. T. Mall on Magadi Main Road around 6 p.m. on July 16. Unions of farmers have threatened to stage a protest against the mall if the management does not apologise.

On July 16, Fakeerappa’s son Nagaraj recorded the conversation with the security supervisor at the entrance of the mall. The security supervisor can be heard saying that the rules of the mall did not allow entry to people wearing a dhoti, and that he would allow the farmer if he wore pants.

Speaking to mediapersons later, Mr. Nagaraj said that, as a son, he wished for his father to watch a film in a multiplex.

Mr. Fakeerappa said, “How can people from the village let go of our dhoti and come dressed in pants to watch a film?”

Speaking to a mediaperson on July 17, Mr. Fakeerappa said that he is illiterate and a farmer who knew the value of education. “I have got all five of my children educated. They are well-placed now. But I cannot give up my culture, dressing style and start wearing pants just to go to a mall. It is sad that people feel inferior about our own dressing style and culture in our own State,” he said.

Kuruburu Shanthakumar, State president of Karnataka Federation of Farmer Unions, said this was not the first such incident in Bengaluru or in malls. “The mall management has to immediately apologise and remove such dress codes. The mall management has stopped a farmer for being dressed in a dhoti. Thousands of farmers will barge into the mall. Let them stop us,” he said in a video message posted on July 17.

In February earlier this year, a farmer wearing a dhoti was stopped by security guards from boarding a Namma Metro train despite having a valid ticket. BMRCL dismissed the security supervisor who stopped the farmer.