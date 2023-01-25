ADVERTISEMENT

Farmer, vegetable vendor arrested for trying to sell leopard nails

January 25, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The CID forest mobile squad of Mysuru unit on Tuesday caught a 68-year-old farmer and his associate, a 43-year-old vegetable vendor, for allegedly trying to sell leopard nails.

The accused have been identified as M.R. Lokesh from Sakleshpur, a farmer, and his associate Ashok Ganape Gowda, a vendor from the same area.

Based on a tip-off, a team of officials posing as customers approached the accused and caught them red-handed with eight nails. The accused told the police that they found the dead leopard in the mangogrove a few years ago and removed its nails before disposing off the body. The accused said that were looking for the customers to sell the nails.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

However, the CID officials suspect that they might have killed the leopard, taken out the nails and pelt before disposing the carcass. The police booked the duo under the Protection of Wildlife Act and are probing further to ascertain the facts.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US