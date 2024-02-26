Farmer denied entry into Bengaluru Metro over ‘inappropriate attire’, BMRCL dismisses supervisor after viral video sparks outrage

February 26, 2024 06:05 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - BENGALURU

A farmer in Bengaluru was denied access to the Namma Metro due to security personnel deeming his attire “inappropriate” for travel. The incident, which sparked outrage on social media, led to the dismissal of a security supervisor.

Despite having a valid ticket, the farmer, dressed in a white shirt and carrying clothes on his head, was halted at the security checkpoint in Rajajinagar metro station.

In a viral video, the farmer, who spoke Hindi, stood near the luggage scanner as Karthik C. Airani questioned the staff’s decision. Airani and another individual argued that the farmer posed no security threat as he was only transporting clothes, not violating Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) rules.

Subsequently, the farmer was permitted to board the metro, while a security supervisor faced consequences for the incident. The BMRCL expressed regret for the inconvenience caused, affirming Namma Metro’s commitment to inclusivity in transportation.

“Namma Metro is an inclusive public transport. The Rajajinagar incident was investigated and the services of the security supervisor have been terminated. BMRCL regrets the inconvenience caused to the passenger,” it said in a post on X on Monday.

