Farmer complains to CCB that his property papers were misused to bail out accused involved in drug case

Published - July 02, 2024 07:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 68-year-old farmer from Chickballapur has filed a complaint with the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police against unknown people for misusing his property papers to bail out an accused in a drug case.

Based on the complaint by Chikka Bayanna, the police have registered an FIR against unknown people charging them with fraud, forgery, and cheating .

The incident came to light when Mr. Bayanna was approached by court officials to cross-check the surety used to get bail for the prime accused, identified as Adithyan PB.

A probe revealed that the the CCB arrested Adithyan from Kerala along with six of his associates, including a Nigerian national, in May 2021 in Kadugodi, for allegedly peddling synthetic drugs. The accused were allegedly sourcing the drugs through the dark net paying through bitcoins. The accused used to sell it to their network, including college students and IT professionals during the pandemic.

While the accused was in judicial custody, his associates allegedly forged documents of two acres of farming land of Mr. Bayanna and also forged his Aadhaar card. The accused produced a man impersonating as Mr. Bayanna before the magistrate in person to give his consent for the surety, he alleged.

