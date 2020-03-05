Family reunion at Andaman turns sour after travel agency dupes customers

Bengaluru

05 March 2020 23:25 IST

48 members were left stranded for four days

A family reunion at the Andaman and Nicobar Islands turned out to be a nightmare for 48 people, who realised that they had been cheated by the travel agency a day after they checked into their hotel.

They later told the police that they were stranded for four days and allegedly spent two days in the hotel lounge. “The hotel where they were booked by the agency asked them to check out for non-payment of bills,” said the police.

Siddalinga S., a project manager with a private firm in Bengaluru, who planned the trip for his mother and relatives, said: “I paid ₹9 lakh to the agency for a four-day trip that included food and accommodation. But the agency neither paid the hotel nor did it book our return tickets.”

With limited funds, the victims contacted some of their friends in the city who approached the police for help. “We tracked down the owner of the agency, Arul Prasad, and made him buy tickets for 13 members to return to Bengaluru. The others managed on their own funds,” said a police officer with the Banaswadi station.

After returning to Bengaluru, some members of the family lodged a complaint with the police. “We filed an FIR and arrested Prasad for cheating on February 28,” the officer said. The accused, Prasad, promised to return the money and issued cheques, but they allegedly bounced.

“We got together to go to Andaman for a memorable holiday, but it was memorable for all the wrong reasons,” said one of the members.

According to the police, the agency has a history of cheating people. “Others too have approached us seeking a refund for trips planned through the agency,” the police added.