Family of four injured in LPG cylinder leakage in Bengaluru

September 17, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A couple and their two minor children sustained burns in an explosion owing to a LPG cylinder leakage at their house at Munekolala in Marathahalli early on Sunday.

The victims, Selva Nayak, 54, his wife Sudha Bai, 32, and their two children, Nandita, 15, and Manoj, 12, are being treated at a private hospital. The condition of Sudha Bai is said to be critical.

The family hails from Chamarajanagar and has been living in the city for the last 15 years. According to the police, the incident occurred at around 6.45 a.m. when Sudha Bai went to the kitchen to lit the stove. The gas had leaked and spread in the house causing the explosion. The residents woke up to the sound and rushed to their help before alerting the police.

The police along with the Fire and Emergency Services personnel shifted the victims to the hospital before dousing the fire.

The Marathahalli police have registered a case and are investigating to ascertain the cause of fire.

