Family of four, including two children, found dead in Kadugodi flat

August 03, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

A family of four, including two children, was found dead at their flat in Kadugodi on Thursday morning. Their bodies were found in a highly decomposed state. The man is suspected to have killed his wife and two daughters and later ended his life.

The deceased have been identified as Veerarjuna Vijay, 31, his wife Hemavathi, 29, and their two children, Moksha Meghanayana, 2, and Shrushti Sunayana, 8 months old. The family hails from Andhra Pradesh and was based out of the city for many years now. Vijay married Hemavathi six years ago and was working as a team lead in a software firm in Kundalahalli, and the family lived in a ground-floor flat of Sai Garden Apartment in Seegehalli.

Both Vijay and Hemavathy’s mobile phones have been switched off since Tuesday, which raised suspicions in Vijay’s Hyderabad-based younger brother Shesha Sai. As he failed to get any response for two days, he flew down to the city on Thursday morning.

As he rushed to the flat, he found no response from inside the flat which was locked from within. He found lights on in the bedroom and the adjoining bathroom, prompting him to open the bedroom window, to only find the highly decomposed bodies of the entire family. He and his neighbours alerted the police, who broke open the door and recovered the bodies.

A senior police official with the Kadugodi Police said, “Prima facie, we suspect Vijay strangulated his wife and two daughters to death and later ended his life. But since the bodies are heavily decomposed, only an autopsy can ascertain the exact cause of death. We have sent the bodies for an autopsy and the viscera to the Forensic Science Laboratory,” the official said.

However, based on other technical evidence from the scene, police have concluded that the incident happened after midnight on July 31. The state of decomposed bodies also indicates they were dead at least two or three days ago, a senior official said.

A senior police official said the family had not left behind any death note or message, which along with the way the bodies were found, has prompted the police to suspect Vijay may have killed his family in a fit of rage and ended his life later.

The reason as to what led to this tragedy is yet to be ascertained, police sources say that the couple had a marital dispute and that may have boiled over ending in this tragedy.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya sahayavani ph. 104 for help)

