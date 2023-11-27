ADVERTISEMENT

Family of five found dead in Tumakuru

November 27, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Bengalureu

The Hindu Bureau

A kebab vendor and his family, including his wife and three minor children, were found dead in their house at Sadashivanagar in Tumakuru on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Gareeb Saab, 36, Sumaiyya, 32, Hajira, 14, Mohammad Shabhan, 10, and Mohammad Muneer, 8.

According to the police, in a video recorded on his mobile phone, Gareeb alleged that moneylenders had harassed, humiliated, and verbally abused him to repay loans. He had shared the video with his friends and relatives.

The police shifted the bodies for post-mortem and also detained five people for questioning.

On Monday, Home Minister G. Parameshwara visited the hospital and spoke to the relatives of the deceased. He directed the police to take strict action against moneylenders to prevent such incidents.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help)

