HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Family of five found dead in Tumakuru

November 27, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Bengalureu

The Hindu Bureau

A kebab vendor and his family, including his wife and three minor children, were found dead in their house at Sadashivanagar in Tumakuru on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Gareeb Saab, 36, Sumaiyya, 32, Hajira, 14, Mohammad Shabhan, 10, and Mohammad Muneer, 8.

According to the police, in a video recorded on his mobile phone, Gareeb alleged that moneylenders had harassed, humiliated, and verbally abused him to repay loans. He had shared the video with his friends and relatives.

The police shifted the bodies for post-mortem and also detained five people for questioning.

On Monday, Home Minister G. Parameshwara visited the hospital and spoke to the relatives of the deceased. He directed the police to take strict action against moneylenders to prevent such incidents.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help)

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.