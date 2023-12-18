Family of bride attacks groom’s parents

December 18, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

A young couple getting married at Dapparti village of Chickballapur district, against the wishes of their parents, led to the groom’s parents getting seriously injured in an alleged attack by members of the bride’s family on Monday.

Manoj and Ankita, who were in a relationship, got married in a temple on Sunday. On Monday afternoon, Ankita’s family members rushed to Manoj’s house and allegedly assaulted his parents.

The police transported the injured to the government hospital at Gudibande. An FIR has been registered against the family members of Ankita at the Gudibande police station.

