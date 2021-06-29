Family beat up patrolling police for questioning them about masks

A 38-year-old head constable and his colleague were allegedly beaten up by a group of six people, including two women, for questioning them about not wearing masks and gathering outside their houses in the middle of the night at Dayanand Nagar slum in Jayanagar 1st block on Monday night.

Gurupada K., along with Home Guard Ravish, was on enforcement duty and returning to the station on his bike when he noticed a group of men standing outside the house and chatting at around 12 a.m.

In his complaint, Mr. Gurupada said that since no one was wearing masks and gathering at the odd hours amounts to violation of enforcement, he stopped to inquire. Sensing trouble, a few persons ran away while the accused Mohammed, an autorickshaw driver, confronted them.

Heated argument ensued when Gurupada questioned him and asked him about his mask . The verbal duel turned ugly when his family, comprising of Abraz Khan, Irfan Khan, Ajaz Khan, Sameera and Shamshad, came out of the house and assaulted Gurupada and Ravish, accusing him of consuming alcohol and misbehaving with them.

The accused allegedly beat the cops, and tore their uniforms and took away the bikes before Gurupada called up the station seeking backup.

The additional force rushed to the spot and arrested Mohammed and three of his family members, charging them with assaulting government servants on duty , wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation.

Gurupada and Raveesh were taken to hospital for treatment and later filed a complaint at the station against the accused .