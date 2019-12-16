Family alleges negligence as boy dies after eye surgery

A six-year-old boy died allegedly owing to doctors’ negligence after he underwent an eye surgery at a private hospital on Hessarghatta Road on Saturday evening. The deceased has been identified as Shankar, son Selvaraj and Bhavya.

The couple hailed from Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu. Selvaraj, a cab driver, had come to the city along with his family for his son’s eye treatment.

According to the police, Shankar had a problem in his retina and the doctors in Tamil Nadu had recommended a surgery. On Saturday, the operation was scheduled at Manjunatha Nethralaya at 4 p.m.

After the operation, his condition deteriorated and around 6 p.m., the doctors who conducted the operation, Manjunath and Harish, asked Shankar’s family to take him to another hospital. The family rushed him to People Tree hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the complainant said.

The family alleged that their son was doing fine before the operation and died owing to the doctors’ negligence during the operation.

Following a complaint by Selvaraj, the Bagalgunte police registered a case of death due to negligence.