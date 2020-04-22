Families in Padarayanapura anxious about detained kin

age dAround a hundred women gathered outside JJ Nagar police station on Wednesday demanding information about their kin who were rounded up on Tuesday by the police as part of investigation into the violence at Padarayanapura on April 19. The police had a tough time containing the situation and had to threaten legal action against the women for violating lockdown norms, before they dispersed.

Residents were detained for questioning reportedly based on information given by the accused and CCTV visuals. However, police made only seven fresh arrests since Tuesday taking the total arrests to 126. “We are questioning several people. Those who are innocent will be released,” said a senior police official.

Meanwhile, the police claim that several accused have fled the area jumping the barricade.

The detentions have sparked fear and anger in the community as residents claimed they have no information about their family members. “I am worried about my three sons who are in their early 20s and work at a furniture shop. They were detained on Tuesday. I have been running from pillar-to-post trying to find out where they are,” Neha Sultana, a resident, told The Hindu, adding that the JJ Nagar police directed her to CCB who sent her back to the local police.

What has also angered the residents is that the police have detained men, mostly youths, who lived in areas far away from where the violence erupted on 10 Cross, Arafat Nagar. Dilshad Begum, a resident of 13A Cross, said her son Sadiq Pasha was detained when he had gone out to buy hypertension tablets for her. “As he was returning home, the police were rounding up men on the street. He ran home, but the police barged into the house and detained him. When I asked why, they said if he was innocent, why did he run,” she said.

Meanwhile, several residents of Arafat Nagar, eyewitnesses to Sunday’s violent protests denied some of the allegations made in the five FIRs that the JJ Nagar police have registered. “We were present and saw the incident. What happened was wrong and the police should take severe action against those who participated in it. It is true that a constable was slapped, barricades and tin sheets put up to seal the area were pulled down. A shamiana used by the police as a checkpost was also pulled down and some furniture damaged. But it is false that there was stone pelting or that they wanted to kill the police and health workers,” said a resident, who wished to remain anonymous.

Several residents pointed out the contradictory statements issued by Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao on the night of violence that none of the officials were attacked or injured, while the FIRs filed just a few hours later said otherwise. Mr. Rao refused to comment. “It is true that our men have suffered minor injuries, one constable was also slapped. None have suffered grievous injuries that require any hospitalisation. But since there was no major injury reported, which is why senior officials in the immediate aftermath of the violence said no one was injured. But minor injuries also constitute assault against a public servant and is a serious offence,” said a police official.