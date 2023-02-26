ADVERTISEMENT

Fake website of reputed college created to cheat people

February 26, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The north division cybercrime police are on the lookout for a person who created a website of a reputed college by misusing its name and logo and was offering “admissions” to cheat gullible people.

Based on the complaint filed by Prasad Linganna from M.S. Ramaiah Foundation, the police registered a case against an unknown person for cheating by impersonation under the IT Act, 2000, on Friday. The accused has allegedly been operating the website since January. The incident came to light when someone brought it to the notice of the college administration recently.

In his complaint, Prof. Linganna said the accused had also left a contact number for people to approach him for admission queries. The police are now trying to track down the accused.

