HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fake website of reputed college created to cheat people

February 26, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The north division cybercrime police are on the lookout for a person who created a website of a reputed college by misusing its name and logo and was offering “admissions” to cheat gullible people.

Based on the complaint filed by Prasad Linganna from M.S. Ramaiah Foundation, the police registered a case against an unknown person for cheating by impersonation under the IT Act, 2000, on Friday. The accused has allegedly been operating the website since January. The incident came to light when someone brought it to the notice of the college administration recently.

In his complaint, Prof. Linganna said the accused had also left a contact number for people to approach him for admission queries. The police are now trying to track down the accused.

Related Topics

Bangalore / cyber crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.