Fake policemen steal ₹80 lakh from staff of arecanut businessman

January 02, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

Posing as policemen, a gang of five persons stole ₹80 lakh from the driver and the employee of an arecanut businessman in Wilson Garden police station limits recently.

Based on the description provided by the victims, the police have registered a case of abduction, robbery, and criminal intimidation against them.

Efforts are on to track down the accused through the CCTV camera footage from in and around the area.

Chandan, driver of Mohan Kumar, said that he was asked by his employer to carry two bags with ₹80 lakh to give to his business partner in Salem in Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Mohan Kumar also asked his staffer Kumaraswamy to accompany Mr. Chandan.

On the way, a private car with a police sticker intercepted their SUV and two persons, wearing the police uniform and holding fibre canes, got into their car and asked them to drive.

While Mr. Chandan started to drive, the others followed in their car. The SUV reached the BTS service road and the accused beat them for carrying out illegal activities and threatened them with dire consequences.

After a while, they picked up the cash-laden bags, asked them to follow them to the station, and got into the car and sped away.

The victims informed Mr. Mohan Kumar before reaching the station. The Wilson garden police are suspecting insiders’ involvement and are probing further.