Fake policemen rob 2.2 kg of gold from employees of Raichur-based businessman

March 13, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Posing as policemen, two conmen robbed 2.2 kg of gold valuables and ₹19,000 cash from employees of a Raichur-based businessman at Anand Rao circle in Majestic where the duo was waiting for the bus to return on Saturday.

The duo, identified as Abdul Razaq and Mallaiah, had come to city from Raichur to buy gold bars. They stayed in a loge in Gandhinagar for a day before getting their order ready. After getting the valuables, they went to Anand Rao Circle and were waiting for the bus to board when two men posing as policemen confronted them.

The two men accused them of illegal activities and took them in an auto on the pretext of inquiry along with the bags containing the valuables. After moving for a few yards, they told them to get down and walked towards the DC office before fleeing with the bag containing the valuables worth ₹1.12 crore.

Shocked, the victims informed their employer and based on his advice, approached the station and filed a complaint.

The Upparpet police have registered a case of robbery and are verifying the CCTV footage. The police suspect that someone known to the employees are involved.

Lakshman Nimbargi, DCP, west division, said that a special team has been formed to track down the accused.

