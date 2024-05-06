ADVERTISEMENT

Fake police cons woman, escapes with ₹16.3 lakh

May 06, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The cyber crime police officials are on the lookout for a man who, posing as a police officer from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, cheated a 59-year-old woman and made away with ₹16.3 lakh on the pretext of probing a money laundering case .

The victim, a resident of Mahalakshmipuram, in her complaint said that she received a WhatsApp call from a person claiming to be police officer from Alambagh station, Lucknow. The caller further said that a SIM card obtained through her Aadhaar card details was involved in illegal activities and the police have registered a case of money laundering for further investigations.

The caller, on the pretext of probing the money laundering activities, accessed her bank account details and transferred a total of ₹16,37,776 from different accounts. The fraud came to light when the victim realized that all her savings had been withdrawn and tried to contact the caller, but in vain. She approached the police on Friday .

A senior police officer said that people should not share their personal details with anyone, including the police. “No one, including the police, have been authorized to demand and access the personal information over the phone,” he said .

