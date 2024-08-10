Fake police cheat techie, senior citizen of ₹3.5 lakh

:

A 24-year-old software engineer has filed a complaint with the HAL police that a conman posing as a Mumbai crime branch policeman cheated him of over ₹95,000 and threatened to foist a money laundering case against him.

Based on the complaint by the resident of Vimanapura, the police have charged the accused under various section of the IT Act and under cheating and impersonation for further investigation.

The victim said the accused, claiming to be an officer with the Mumbai crime branch, called him and said that his Aadhaar card had been used for money laundering. The caller on the pretext of inquiry started questioning him and sought his bank account details for verification. As soon as the account details were shared, the accused transferred a total of ₹ 95,454 from his account and went incommunicado .

In a similar case, the accused, posing as telecom officials and police, cheated a 72-year-old resident of Kundalahalli and made away with ₹2.5 lakh.

The accused posing as telecom officials called Divakar to inform him that his mobile connection would be disconnected soon as he was involved in money laundering case. Shocked, he tried to reason with him, but the accused connected the call to his associate who introduced himself as Police Sub Inspector Sunil Kumar Mehta. Accusing him of being involved in money laundering, the accused threatened to arrest him and forced him to transfer the money in his bank account online to another account which later turned out to a private company in Kanpur.

The HAL police probing both the cases asked people not to entertain any unknown callers who claimed to be officials and sought personal details .