Fake number plate with 55 violations results in launch of special drive

Random checks at Maranehalli junction by the Vijayanagar Traffic Police on Sunday led to the police not only seizing a scooter with a fake number plate, with 55 pending violations, but also deciding to launch a special drive against fake registration number plates.

The police have now launched a massive manhunt for the owner of the scooter, Nikhil R. from Pattegarpalya , who was confronted by the police at Marenahalli junction through ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition camera).

Sensing trouble, Nikhil escaped after abandoning the scooter.

However, after verifying the chassis and the engine number, the police tracked down the owner and went to secure him, but he was on the run, a police officer said .

Probe revealed that Nikhil was challenging the police by plying his vehicle with fake registration number plates.

B.R. Ravikathe Gowda, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, directed the police to launch the special drive using ANPR devices.