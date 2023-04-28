HamberMenu
  Karnataka Elections
  Karnataka Elections
Fake marks card ring busted

April 28, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Sleuths from the Central Crime Branch (CCB) have busted a fake marks card ring where the accused were issuing marks cards equivalent to Class 10 and Class 12 without any affiliation or permission from the Government of Karnataka.

Acting on a complaint by one Sachin to the Puttenahalli police that one Mylari Patil of YTT Institute was issuing fake marks cards and cheating people, the CCB took up the investigation and procured a search warrant from the court and raided Karnataka Institute of Open School (KIOS)  premises in Bengaluru and Hubballi and arrested three persons. The arrested have been identified as Prabhuraj B. Horapete, 36, a resident of Hubballi, Mylari Patil, 46, of KIOS and YTT Institute, and Mohammed Ahmed, 30.

The police have recovered documents to show that the KIOS was getting students admitted for courses equivalent to Class 10 and Class 12 without any affiliation or permission from the government. The institute conducted exams and issued these marks cards. The police recovered 25 admission registers, over 7,100 empty marks cards, 260 marks cards, three fake marks cards of Meerut and Charan Singh universities, fake convocation certificates of three universities, and three laptops.

