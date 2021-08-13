Fake marks card ring busted, couple arrested

Bengaluru

13 August 2021 21:32 IST

The city police have busted a fake degree certificate ring and arrested a couple hailing from Punjab.

Acting on a tip-off of a racket at Education Trust, Peenya, sleuths from Central Crime Branch (CCB) secured a search warrant from the court, raided the premises on Thursday, and recovered fake degree certificates and marks cards of four universities, one from the State and three elsewhere in the country. The police have now arrested the two persons.

The couple, who have been settled in the city for many years now, also run an ITI Training Institute on the outskirts. They had opened the office in Peenya a few months ago. For a price, the couple got fake marks cards and degree certificates for courses like B.Tech., BCA, MCA and others, issued in just four months, police said.