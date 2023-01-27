ADVERTISEMENT

Fake marks card racket busted, 5 institutions raided in Bengaluru

January 27, 2023 03:17 pm | Updated 03:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

Police seize 6,800 fake marks cards of various universities, 22 laptops and computers, and 13 mobile phones

The Hindu Bureau

Police raided New Quest Technologies at Rajajinagar, Ssystem Quest at J.P. Nagar, Aarohi Institute in Chandrappa Layout, Vishwa Jyothi College at Dasarahalli and Benaka Correspondence College at Vijayanagar, in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths raided five institutions that were allegedly running a fake marks card racket, and seized over 6,000 fake marks sheets of reputed universities in India.

The CCB had received several complaints in recent days. A police probe into the marks card racket led to five institutions from various parts of Bengaluru that are believed to be involved in the racket.

Police raided New Quest Technologies at Rajajinagar, Ssystem Quest at J.P. Nagar, Aarohi Institute in Chandrappa Layout, Vishwa Jyothi College at Dasarahalli and Benaka Correspondence College at Vijayanagar. They seized 6,800 fake marks cards of various universities, 22 laptops and computers, and 13 mobile phones.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On January 27, a CCB police official said that an accused has been taken into custody for investigation. “We have arrested a person, identified as Vikas Bhagat, who was involved in the racket. The accused has been involved in the racket for many years. As per our preliminary investigation, the five institutions were giving graduation marks cards of reputed universities for fees ranging from ₹25,000 to ₹35,000,” the official said.

The police are trying to ascertain details of the beneficiaries, the background of the accused and the five institutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US