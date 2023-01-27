Fake marks card racket busted, 5 institutions raided in Bengaluru

January 27, 2023 03:17 pm | Updated 03:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths raided five institutions that were allegedly running a fake marks card racket, and seized over 6,000 fake marks sheets of reputed universities in India.

The CCB had received several complaints in recent days. A police probe into the marks card racket led to five institutions from various parts of Bengaluru that are believed to be involved in the racket.

Police raided New Quest Technologies at Rajajinagar, Ssystem Quest at J.P. Nagar, Aarohi Institute in Chandrappa Layout, Vishwa Jyothi College at Dasarahalli and Benaka Correspondence College at Vijayanagar. They seized 6,800 fake marks cards of various universities, 22 laptops and computers, and 13 mobile phones.

On January 27, a CCB police official said that an accused has been taken into custody for investigation. “We have arrested a person, identified as Vikas Bhagat, who was involved in the racket. The accused has been involved in the racket for many years. As per our preliminary investigation, the five institutions were giving graduation marks cards of reputed universities for fees ranging from ₹25,000 to ₹35,000,” the official said.

The police are trying to ascertain details of the beneficiaries, the background of the accused and the five institutions.