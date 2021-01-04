Fake ID racket busted

Bengaluru

04 January 2021

Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials, on Monday, busted a fake ID card racket and arrested a gang of ten persons who were allegedly printing and selling fake Aadhaar, PAN card, DL and RC since two years.

Based on a tip-off, a team of CCB officials raided Nitya Heritage Apartment in Gubbalala and arrested Kamalesh Kumar Bhawariya, 33, who was running the racket. The officials recovered 60,000 fake cards containing State and Central government logos.

Based on information from him, the police arrested his associates S. Lokesh, 37, Sudarshan, 50, Nirmal Kumar, 56, Darshan, 25, Sridhar, 31, Chandrappa, 28, Abhilash, 27, Sridhar Deshpande, 35, and Tejas, 30.

Investigations revealed that Lokesh was an employee of a private technology company which was given the contract to print government IDs. Lokesh stole the data to start his printing business venture and ganged up with Kamalesh Kumar.

The racket was operational since two years and was helping those who wanted government IDs illegally and without scrutiny. The accused have also printed and sold thousands of DLs and fake registration for stolen vehicles, the police said.

The accused have been taken into custody to ascertain their network and their beneficiaries.

Commissioner of Police Kamal Pant has announced cash reward for the CCB team.