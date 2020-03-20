Fake hand sanitisers seized in Bengaluru

Police said the two firms did not have any licence to prepare hand santisers and it was being bottled under extremely unhygienic conditions. Photo: Special Arrangement

Bengaluru

20 March 2020 14:04 IST

Bengaluru City police on Thursday raided two firms in Chamarajpet and seized ₹56 lakh worth fake hand sanitisers and scrubbers. These were being manufactured without any licence and sold at exorbitant prices using the COVID-19 scare.

The two firms, Jyoti Chemicals and Swati & Co, had bought Isopropyl Alcohol and were adding artificial colour and perfume to the mix, bottling it into small bottles and supplying them to medical stores all over the State, including Bengaluru.

Police have recovered 8,500 bottles of hand sanitisers and 280 litres of Isopropyl Alcohol.

Advertising

Advertising

A litre of Isopropyl Alcohol costs around ₹80, but the two firms were selling 100 ml bottles for ₹100 each, making a profit.

“The two firms did not have any licence to prepare hand santisers and it was being bottled in extremely unhygienic conditions. Those who want to sell hand santisers need to get a licence from Drug Control Department of the State,” said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner (Crime), Bengaluru.

The CCB has now arrested the owners of the two firms - Chandan, 64, of Jyoti Chemicals and Raju, 43, of Swati & Co. FIRs have been registered against them under Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and for cheating.