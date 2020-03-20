Bengaluru

Fake hand sanitisers seized in Bengaluru

Police said the two firms did not have any licence to prepare hand santisers and it was being bottled under extremely unhygienic conditions. Photo: Special Arrangement

Police said the two firms did not have any licence to prepare hand santisers and it was being bottled under extremely unhygienic conditions. Photo: Special Arrangement  

Bengaluru City police on Thursday raided two firms in Chamarajpet and seized ₹56 lakh worth fake hand sanitisers and scrubbers. These were being manufactured without any licence and sold at exorbitant prices using the COVID-19 scare.

The two firms, Jyoti Chemicals and Swati & Co, had bought Isopropyl Alcohol and were adding artificial colour and perfume to the mix, bottling it into small bottles and supplying them to medical stores all over the State, including Bengaluru.

Police have recovered 8,500 bottles of hand sanitisers and 280 litres of Isopropyl Alcohol.

A litre of Isopropyl Alcohol costs around ₹80, but the two firms were selling 100 ml bottles for ₹100 each, making a profit.

“The two firms did not have any licence to prepare hand santisers and it was being bottled in extremely unhygienic conditions. Those who want to sell hand santisers need to get a licence from Drug Control Department of the State,” said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner (Crime), Bengaluru.

The CCB has now arrested the owners of the two firms - Chandan, 64, of Jyoti Chemicals and Raju, 43, of Swati & Co. FIRs have been registered against them under Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and for cheating.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 20, 2020 2:04:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/fake-hand-sanitisers-seized-in-bengaluru/article31116898.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY