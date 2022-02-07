Fake FB account seeks to buy old currency, coins; complaint filed

Bengaluru

07 February 2022 01:48 IST

The South Cyber Crime police are on the lookout for a person who allegedly created a fake Facebook account in the name of the managing director of a well-known property development company offering to buy old currency and coins.

As per the complaint filed by a representative of Prestige Group, the accused used an image of the company’s MD, Rezwan Razack, who recently opened the Museum of Indian Paper Money, a currency museum, at Prestige Falcon Towers on Brunton Road. The unidentified accused reportedly claimed that the museum was offering to buy old currency and coins.

“Neither the company nor the museum has made any such offer,” said the police, who are tracking the accused based on his IP address. “We suspect that the accused is trying to cheat people,” said a police official.

