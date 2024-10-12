ADVERTISEMENT

Fake FB account made in the name of BBMP chief

Published - October 12, 2024 07:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Cybercrime Police on Friday registered an FIR against an unidentified person for creating a fake Facebook account in the name of BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath.

Based on a complaint by Iranna Bhorawat, PRO, BBMP, the police charged the accused under section 66 C (fraudulently or dishonestly making use of the electronic signature, password or any other unique identification feature of any other person) and 66D ( cheating by impersonation) for further investigations.

The accused had used the photo, name and designation of Mr. Giri Nath to create the fake profile to cheat BBMP officials, staff and members of the general public.

Mr. Giri Nath has been targeted before too. Two years ago, an unidentified person used the photograph of the BBMP chief commissioner and sent WhatsApp messages to officials asking them to buy gift coupons online.

In May this year, misusing the identity of Mr. Giri Nath, an accused sent good morning messages to BBMP officials and asking them about their location. The cybercrime police are probing these cases.

