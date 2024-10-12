GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fake FB account made in the name of BBMP chief

Published - October 12, 2024 07:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Cybercrime Police on Friday registered an FIR against an unidentified person for creating a fake Facebook account in the name of BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath.

Based on a complaint by Iranna Bhorawat, PRO, BBMP, the police charged the accused under section 66 C (fraudulently or dishonestly making use of the electronic signature, password or any other unique identification feature of any other person) and 66D ( cheating by impersonation) for further investigations.

The accused had used the photo, name and designation of Mr. Giri Nath to create the fake profile to cheat BBMP officials, staff and members of the general public.

Mr. Giri Nath has been targeted before too. Two years ago, an unidentified person used the photograph of the BBMP chief commissioner and sent WhatsApp messages to officials asking them to buy gift coupons online.

In May this year, misusing the identity of Mr. Giri Nath, an accused sent good morning messages to BBMP officials and asking them about their location. The cybercrime police are probing these cases.

Published - October 12, 2024 07:03 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.