Fake email id in the name of Flipkart’s CEO created

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 15, 2022 21:02 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Whitefield Cybercrime Police are trying to track down a person who created an email account in the name of the Flipkart Chief Executive Officer to mail customers seeking details .

Based on a complaint filed by Rajesh K., an employee of the company, on behalf of the CEO, the police have registered an FIR charging the accused under various sections of the IT Act on Tuesday.

In his complaint, Mr. Rajesh said that the accused created dare2dream640@gmail.com and mailed customers, posing as CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy, seeking their personal and financial details earlier this month.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident came to light when one of the customer verified it with the company. This is an attempt to tarnish the image of the company, Mr. Rajesh alleged in his complaint.

The police who initiated a probe said that the fake email id was generated from Nigeria. “We are trying to track down the person through other technical details,” a police officer said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

It may be recalled that a similar incident was reported in 2016, where an email id in the name of the then CEO of Flipkart was created by hackers to swindle $80,000 from the company’s account.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app