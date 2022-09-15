Bengaluru

Fake email id in the name of Flipkart’s CEO created

The Whitefield Cybercrime Police are trying to track down a person who created an email account in the name of the Flipkart Chief Executive Officer to mail customers seeking details .

Based on a complaint filed by Rajesh K., an employee of the company, on behalf of the CEO, the police have registered an FIR charging the accused under various sections of the IT Act on Tuesday.

In his complaint, Mr. Rajesh said that the accused created dare2dream640@gmail.com and mailed customers, posing as CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy, seeking their personal and financial details earlier this month.

The incident came to light when one of the customer verified it with the company. This is an attempt to tarnish the image of the company, Mr. Rajesh alleged in his complaint.

The police who initiated a probe said that the fake email id was generated from Nigeria. “We are trying to track down the person through other technical details,” a police officer said.

It may be recalled that a similar incident was reported in 2016, where an email id in the name of the then CEO of Flipkart was created by hackers to swindle $80,000 from the company’s account.


