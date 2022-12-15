Fake doctor arrested in Bengaluru

December 15, 2022 09:50 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Rajgopalanagar police arrested a 55-year-old quack who was running a clinic without an authorised degree and treating patients.

The fraud came to light when the accused Nagaraj Savanoor had treated 26-year-old Jyothi, a garment factory employee for fever on September 25, and administered three injections, following which she developed complication.

The victim went to the doctor and he gave her an ointment and advised her to consult another doctor. The victim approached another hospital and the doctor, after examination, advised her that the infection has been aggravated and needed surgery.

Shocked by this, the victim confronted the doctor, who allegedly offered to bear the medical expenses and asked her not to file any complaint. When the accused did not help her financially, the victim approached the police and filed a complaint.

Based on the complaint, the Rajgopalanagar police summoned the doctor and found out that he did not have any degree to practise, and arrested him under charges of cheating and forgery.

The accused was running Sahana Polyclinic at Hegganahalli for many years. The accused even tried to change the name of his clinic after the victim filed a complaint.

The police have also booked Kumaraswamy, owner of the building where the clinic was operational, charging him under abetment.