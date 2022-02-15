Fake ‘army man’ arrested in Bengaluru

February 15, 2022 00:24 IST

The Halasuru police on Thursday arrested a 28-year-old man from Kolhapur who was allegedly moving around in the city in army uniform.

The accused has been booked under Section 140 (Wearing the dress or carrying any token used by a soldier) and Section 171 (Wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent).

The accused, identified as Yuvraj Suresh, was caught while he was arguing with the cashier and creating a ruckus at a bar and restaurant near Swami Vivekanand Road around 7 pm. Police constable Sangappa, who was on patrolling duty, rushed to the spot and pacified Yuvraj and asked him for the ID. The accused, though in army uniform, failed to provide any work related information or ID.

On suspicion, he was brought to the station and a detailed inquiry revealed that he was strolling around the city in army uniform to cheat people.

The Viveknagar police had recently arrested a conman, who, posing as a Lt. colonel, had cheated many unemployed youth promising jobs in the army.