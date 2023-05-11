ADVERTISEMENT

Fairfax India to acquire additional 3% equity interest in BIAL 

May 11, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - Bengaluru:

Fairfax India has also agreed to acquire an additional 7% equity interest in BIAL from SFS for additional consideration of $175 million

The Hindu Bureau

Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation has announced that through its wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into an agreement to acquire an additional 3 per cent equity interest in Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) from Siemens Project Ventures GmbH, part of Siemens Financial Services (SFS), for consideration of $75 million.

The transaction is expected to close in Q2 2023, subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions, said Fairfax India.

In addition, Fairfax India has also agreed to acquire an additional 7% equity interest in BIAL from SFS for additional consideration of $175 million, subject to the satisfaction of certain performance conditions by BIAL and other closing conditions, which are expected to be tested subsequent to October 31.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“This additional investment in BIAL reinforces our confidence in the continued success and opportunities at BIAL. With the opening of Kempegowda International Airport’s Terminal 2, we expect significant growth over the coming years. We have had great support from Siemens through SFS over the past few years and look forward to our continued partnership,” said Prem Watsa, Chairman of Fairfax India.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Bangalore

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US