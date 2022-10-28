Fairfax India not to exit Bangalore International Airport Limited 

The statement comes after a report said that Fairfax India is planning to sell its entire stake at BIAL for $1.5 billion

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 28, 2022 21:45 IST

Fairfax India Holdings Limited has said that it has no intention of selling its ownership interest in Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL).

Fairfax India which is controlled by Indian-born Canadian businessman Prem Watsa owns 54 per cent stake in BIAL, the operator of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

“Fairfax India reaffirms that while its general practice is not to comment on market speculation, the Company confirms that contrary to some recent media reports, the company is a long-term shareholder of BIAL and has no intention of selling its ownership interest in BIAL,” the company said in a statement.

Apart from Fairfax, Siemens Projects Ventures the other private promoter in BIAL owns 20 per cent stake. The remaining stake is held by Karnataka State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited – 13 per cent, Airport Authority of India – 13 per cent.

In 2016, Fairfax India purchased 33 per cent of BIAL's stake from GVK Power and Infrastructure Limited for $330 million; later it also purchased Zurich Airports 5 per cent stake for $49 million.

A year later, GVK Power and Infrastructure Limited exited BIAL as it has sold its remaining 10 per cent stake to Fairfax India for approximately $200 million.

Later, it acquired additional 6 per cent of stake from Siemens Project Ventures GmbH (Siemens) for $67 million.

