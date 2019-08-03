Failure a big deal in India, this has to change: Vinod Khosla

India needs a social fabric that delinks an enterprise from the entrepreneur or an institution from the person who sets it up, said Nandan Nilekani, the artchitect of Aadhar and also co-founder of tech major Infosys.

Mr. Nilekani was responding to a query raised at a fireside chat with Vinod Khosla, an Indian American billionaire businessman and venture capitalist, on why business failure was still a big taboo in India, although the country’s entrepreneurial landscape was greatly influenced by the Silicon Valley.

Mr Khosla said, “Yes, failure is a big deal in India but not in the Valley. Entrepreneurs can fail and always restart their ventures there. This environment is yet to catch up in India,” indirectly alluding to the demise of billionaire entrepreneur V.G. Siddhartha.

However, he added, the common tendency was that most people limit themselves from what they can do. “My willingness to fail gave me ability to succeed,” he added.

According to Mr. Khosla, whose Khosla Ventures currently manages over $5 billion in assets, the more money an entrepreneur raises, the chances of his success in business will come down.

“More money may help him expand rapidly, but he won’t always be able to sustain the growth. At the same time, a lesser money scenario can trigger creativity and innovation in an enterprise,” he added.

Commenting on the need of philanthropy in education, Nilekani said, education was a good bet for philanthropy. Governments won’t be much interested in the space because innovation in education could be futuristic. Similarly, markets too won’t like to have any stake in the space as they won’t find money in it, he said.

“India did not get independence because of big thinking. Nothing big is needed, smaller innovations can solve many of our basic social issues,” he added.

All start-ups go through good times and bad times. But when a company goes through bad times, only it’s value can make it survive, added Mr. Khosla, who have investments several firms across segments.