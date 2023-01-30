ADVERTISEMENT

Factory workers sacked by Yazaki protest in Nelamangala 

January 30, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Terminated workers of Yazaki India Pvt. Ltd. in Nelamangala have been protesting at the factory gate since December 26, 2022, after around 150 workers were allegedly sacked. They held a bike rally in the town on January 30, Monday, demanding that the company take back the employees.

The workers, along with the All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), have filed a memorandum with the Deputy Labour Commissioner.

“The management has assured in a meeting to take the workers back. However, as of now, only around 30 workers have been taken back, and the rest of the workers are still continuing the protest. The management is delaying the process and it is becoming difficult for the workers to sustain without a salary of one and a half months. The demand currently is to take the remaining workers back immediately,” AICCTU said in a statement on Monday.

The company has not responded to the allegation.

CONNECT WITH US